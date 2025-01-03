6 on Your Side Consumer Confidence: Book travel like a professional

(ABC 6 News) — With the new year finally here, it’s the perfect time to plan your next trip like a pro.

The best part? Booking doesn’t have to be stressful or break the bank.

With a few smart tips from Consumer Reports (CR), you can save big and travel smarter.

Finding great travel deals takes a little know-how! Consumer Reports, reporter and travel enthusiast Lisa Gill is sharing some of CR’s top tips for saving money on your next trip!

“Markdowns can be misleading because they can come from a prices that nobody ever pays,” Gill said.

She says – track flight prices with tools like Google Flights or Kayak. Adjust dates or use nearby airports to save, and for last-minute deals, try Cheap-O-air.

Watch out for basic fares—they seem cheap but often exclude carry-ons, seat choices, or sitting together, with extras adding up fast.

For a round-trip ticket, shop for two one-way flights even if that means mixing airlines. Doing so can save money.

“Try booking directly with the airline whenever possible. That way, if there’s any last-minute cancellations or changes, you can work directly with the airline instead of working through a third-party site.”

When selecting hotels, CR recommends starting with ratings and reviews. Be cautious of discounts that seem too good to be true.

“Ignore pressure tactics like 50 people booked this hotel in the last hour. Instead, once you find a hotel you like, check their website and look for deals and if you don’t find any, call the hotel directly.”

Vacation rentals through home-sharing sites like Airbnb or VRBO can be great for larger families — offering more space and sometimes discounts for longer stays, but you might not get the amenities and perks a hotel offers.

Plan your cruise early—ideally six to 12 months ahead—go to CruiseCritic.com to compare options.

If you’re renting a car, even if you’re offered a discount, skip paying upfront—that’s because prices can drop closer to your travel date, and you’ll have the flexibility to change the reservation if needed.

Consider picking it up away from the airport, where rates are often lower—but double-check if it’s worth the extra travel cost.

Don’t forget to use membership discounts!

If you’re a member of AAA, AARP, or the military—or even a healthcare worker—you could save 20 to 35 percent. That’s enough to help cover those pesky fees and taxes.