6 on Your Side Consumer Confidence: Biggest sales in May

(ABC 6 News) — May is blooming with bargains as retailers roll out deals to celebrate moms, honor our heroes, and help shoppers navigate rising and unpredictable prices.

Consumer Reports (CR) rounded up the best bargains on some of their top-rated products, so you can make your money go further this month.

Mother’s Day is May 11, and retailers are making it easy to show your love with markdowns on products mom is sure to adore, CR’s Samantha Gordon said.

“Sles for mother’s day usually focus on giftable items. Aside from jewelry and beauty products, we often see discounts on tech, like fitness trackers and bluetooth speakers,” Gordon said.

For the moms who rock: this Sony Portable Bluetooth Speaker is on sale at Walmart and Best Buy. CR says this versatile model delivers satisfying sound with decent volume. It’s also water-resistant and has a claimed 25-hour battery life.

Take advantage of early Memorial Day sales to get gifts for all the moms in your life.

“We do see some store-wide discounts for memorial day, but sales really tend to focus on large appliances, seasonal products, and especially mattresses.”

While the deepest discounts usually hit on Memorial Day weekend, the price of this queen essentia organic mattress has dropped on the company’s website.

CR’s tests found an eco-friendly latex foam model offers excellent support for back sleepers and solid support for side sleepers. Because every mom deserves a good night’s sleep.

Some moms love to get their hands dirty. So why not spring for a string trimmer on sale this season?

A top-rated Ego model is marked down at Amazon. CR says it offers stellar performance, an easy-to-load trimmer head, and is quieter than most.

And if mom is the chef in your home, CR says this Blackstone flat-top grill is one of the best and it’s on sale at Amazon. It heats up quickly and maintains temperatures on both low and high heat.

So, this May, take advantage of the sales and the chance to show the moms and heroes in your life just how much you appreciate them. Happy shopping!