6 On Your Side Consumer Confidence: Best November Holiday Deals

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Thanksgiving is later this year, which means those big Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are closer to Christmas. But that doesn’t mean you can’t find a bargain earlier in the month. Consumer Reports hand-picked some of the best November deals to help you start the holiday shopping season.

There’s no better time of the year for bargain shoppers than November.

Here are some of the best deals on Consumer Reports recommended products.

“You don’t have to wait until Black Friday to get a really good deal. Throughout November, we see lots of really great prices. They do tend to come and go. So keep an eye out on whenever you’re looking to buy and you can snag some big savings before the end of the month,” said Samantha Gordon with Consumer Reports.

Shopping for your favorite foodie? You can’t go wrong with a versatile Dutch oven. One 5.5-quart Le Creuset is on sale for $340 at Amazon. It’s been a top performer in CR’s ratings for years, heats up fast, and is a cinch to clean.

A great pick for those who love a sleek-looking kitchen appliance. A Cosori Dual Blaze Air Fryer is now $160 at Amazon. It has a large capacity and it’s easy to clean.

Give the gift that keeps on giving with a cool gadget that’ll do some dirty work around the house. The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra robotic vacuum is $1,099 at Amazon. It earned an excellent score in CR’s carpet test and doubles as a robotic wet mop.

For the true tech-lover on your list, the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 LTE is $199 at Amazon. Although it’s not the latest model, it holds its own against newer competitors with a range of workout, sleep, and heart rate tracking sensors.

And finally, it wouldn’t be November without deals on TVs. An LG OLED is $1,424 at Walmart and around $1500 at Amazon, Crutchfield, and Best Buy. This 65-inch set delivers excellent picture quality, high dynamic range performance, and sound.

“If you want to get your holiday shopping done early this year, can take advantage of great deals like these all month. But if you want to save a bit more, wait until Black Friday when the prices might get better,” said Gordon.

Consumer Reports says you can also watch for deals on headphones, stand mixers, smartphones, and even large appliances this month.

Learn about the best to buy on Consumer Reports’ website.