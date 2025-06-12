6 On The Road: Thursdays Downtown returns to Rochester
The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.
(ABC 6 News) — In the latest edition of 6 On the Road, ABC 6 News headed to the first Thursdays Downtown event of the summer in Rochester.
ABC 6 News reporter Brandon Antony caught up with organizers and vendors to discuss how the first event of the year has gone with the location change.
Later, ABC 6 News anchor Mayzie Olson spent the evening finding all sorts of fun activities and caught up author and illustrator Gary Harbo who has authored a number of books and drawn all the cartoons for those books. Harbo’s books can be found at GaryHarbo.com.
The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.