6 On the Road: Thursdays Downtown returns to Rochester after 4th of July break
(ABC 6 News) — It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time for southern Minnesota’s biggest block party: Thursdays Downtown.
ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram headed to Downtown Rochester to talk to Team Lemonade and Lab Coats about their cause to support families experiencing childhood cancer through Alex’s Lemonade Stand.