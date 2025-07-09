6 On the Road: Safe City Nights returns at Jefferson Elementary

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Safe City Nights returned to Rochester on Tuesday night as the city’s first responders work to build positive relationships with the people they serve.

This week’s event took place at Jefferson Elementary, and ABC 6 News reporter Rachel Mantos was there to take in the sights and sounds.

There will be two more Safe City Nights this summer with the next one taking place on July 22 at Bishop Elementary, and the final one on August 12 will be at Franklin Elementary.