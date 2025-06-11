6 On the Road: Safe City Nights at Gibbs Elementary

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In the latest edition of 6 On the Road, ABC 6 News headed to the first Safe City Nights of the year in Rochester.

The inaugural event for the summer was held at Gibbs Elementary, and ABC 6 News anchor Mayzie Olson caught up with Police Chief Jim Franklin to discuss the importance of the event and offering first responders a chance to connect with the community.

The full Safe City Nights schedule can be found here.