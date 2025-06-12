6 Inside: The story of a local recovery center that defied shutdown orders and remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The year was 2020 when a bustling world stopped in its tracks, turning lives across Minnesota, the country, and the world upside down.

The pandemic is hard for so many people to relive between the deaths, loneliness, and financial hardships, but for others, it was a darkness very few understood.

In the latest edition of 6 Inside, we’re taking you inside a counseling support group that ignored Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s order to shut down in-person services back in 2020.

For those who refused to listen, they say it’s a decision that saved their lives.

“I always told myself that I didn’t really have a problem because I knew lots of people who drank, but not a lot of people who drank like I drank,” said Danielle Lawler.

Lawler is one of many who have struggled with alcohol abuse throughout her adult life. And just down the road from Rochester in Stewartville, it’s a battle Sue Aarhus knows all too well when she had her first drink at 14 years old.

“I think I had an addiction all the way back to that first drink because it was like an obsession,” Aarhus said.

But what both of these women did not know was that their addictions were about to get much worse in 2020.

“It just kept getting harder and harder and hardder,” Aarhus said. “So then I ended up hiding bottles of vodka around the house. I mean, I was drinking a bottle of vodka a day.”

“There was never really a moment of sobriety in there because if I stopped drinking, it’s like I got sick,” Lawler said.

Both Aarhus and Lawler started their days shaking so violently, they said their only relief was to pick up the bottle again.

“I would have to get up and take a few shots in the morning,” Aahrus said.

With the world shut down, nowhere to be, and nothing to do, the addictions became harder to control.

“I could tell I was on the brink of losing everything,” Lawler said.

Lawler said her fiancé was ready to leave her, and Child Protective Services entered the picture. Meanwhile, Aahrus had just marked one year of sobriety, but she could feel herself inching backwards.

“All these places shutting down, it was terrifying,” Aahrus said. “I mean there was a lot of us in group that, I mean, we were scared. We were just like, we’re talking to each other like, ‘what are we going to do?'”

So they tried the only solution available: telehealth. But with services on the go, so too were attention spans, and that face-to-face connection was impossible through a screen.

“I knew that I was going to need something more because I didn’t feel comfortable sharing things when I felt like nobody was really even listening,” Lawler said.

That’s when addiction specialist Tim Volz made a choice.

“I said one day ‘I’m going to stay open. We’re not going to close,'” Volz said.

And when Governor Tim Walz’s executive order came down that March, at Recovery Is Happening, the doors stayed open.

“To be honest with you, I didn’t know if we were going to get shut down or not. I didn’t know if I was doing the right thing. I knew I was doing the right thing for these people, but I didn’t know if I was doing the right thing according to the COVID rules,” Volz said.

“It saved my life. I am so grateful that he chose to do what he did because it completely saved my life, and I know it saved a lot of other people’s lives too,” Lawler said. “I was at the point where my addiction was going to kill me. So to me, the risk of relapse was far greater than the risk of getting COVID.”

“Such a sigh of relief because for me, being a chronic relapser, I needed that group,” Aahrus said.

So they decided not to stay home, to come in and fight the battle of addiction together during the pandemic.

“For people to get well, this is the medicine. The medicine is face-to-face interaction, seeing yourself in other people’s stories, being able to relate to somebody, being able to trust somebody,” Volz said.

And for Aahrus and Lawler, the medicine worked.

Lawler, now married and a proud mother to her son, found a passion in helping other children as a para inside Chatfield Elementary School; a job she never thought would be possible.

“I’m like ‘they’ll never hire me, I just had a DUI less than a year ago.’ But I applied, and I got hired,” Lawler said. “I work with kids now, and I absolutely love my job.”

And after years of being cut off from her children, Aahrus finally became the person she always wanted to be.

“To hear the words ‘mom’ and grandma’ again after so long, it’s like the best gift and joy I can ever ask for,” Aahrus said.

Half a decade later, all are happy, healthy, and sober.

“There are certain songs that I’ll hear on the radio that will make me think of my life back then, and I still get so overwhelmed sometimes that I cry with gratitude because it’s just like this life has been better than any life I could have ever imagined,” Lawler said.

“Today I do have a purpose. I’m a mom, I’m a grandmother, I’m a wife.”

And all that time later, there are no regrets and no desire to go back.

“They say, you know, you have a pink cloud for a little while after you get sober, and I’m four and a half years in, and it’s like I still have that pink cloud,” Lawler said.

“I look back, you know, five years later, I did the right thing. And this was survival for some of them. You know, we buried a lot of people, but I didn’t want that to happen on my watch,” Volz said.

Volz took all of those experiences, and he put them into a book called “In Their Own Words: Recovery Amidst the COVID Lockdowns.”

That book is available for purchase, and a book signing will be taking place at Garden Party Books on July 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.