6 INSIDE: Seemingly missing funds could result in closure of Rochester’s overflow homeless shelter

(ABC 6 News) — It’s a problem the Med City is no stranger to: homelessness. And it’s about to get worse as the city’s overflow homeless shelter is currently set to close in just one week.

ABC 6 News wanted to find out how vital these 40 overflow shelter beds are, and here is what we found:

In March, nearly 1600 guests visited the warming center at the Salvation Army

That same month, more than 1000 people visited the overflow shelter, which is operated by the Salvation Army but run by Catholic Charities.

Combined, nearly 2600 people used those two facilities just in March, and no one was turned away.

In the heart of Rochester lives a homeless man named Duane, and he spends his nights sleeping in a park during the summer.

Duane used to sleep in the overflow shelter, but he is used to packing up his things and never getting comfortable. It seems like that lack of comfort and stability will continue as the shelter beds are no longer an option in one week.

“Every summer we come out here and sleep,” Duane said. “I just try to live life one step of the day.”

The reason behind the closure boils down to money, and who is footing the bill to keep the overflow shelter open. ABC 6 News spoke to Catholic Charities and Rochester Mayor Kim Norton, but it seems like there has been miscommunication regarding $50,000 meant to pay for rent at the overflow shelter and keep a roof over people’s heads.

It’s an issue that Mayor Norton says needs a solution.

“We don’t want people to not have a place to sleep at night and end up having to camp again, and that’s what will happen if we cannot continue to fund the overflow shelter,” Mayor Norton said.

However, with limited options being available, the camping is already happening. As a result, law enforcement gets involved due to the camping ban in Rochester, leaving groups of people being forced to disperse even thought they have nowhere else to go.

The potential closure of the overflow shelter all stems down to money, specifically, that aforementioned $50,000.

According to the City of Rochester, the money is meant to keep the overflow beds open, and it hasn’t been touched.

“The city’s money had not been used we found that out this week they did not know how to access that so we can release some of that,” said Mayor Norton.

However, Catholic Charities claims that the $50,000 has already been spent.

“If there is $50,000, cool, but my understanding is that already went into a pool that has been drawn from,” said John Meyers, the executive director of Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota.

The question remains: what happened to that $50,000?

“We allocated this money and they didn’t know how to get it,” Mayor Norton said. “And no one had reached out to them to tell them how to get it. There was a gap, there was a miss, so we’re fixing that.”

“The email I got from the city was pretty definite,” Meyers said.

ABC 6 News did reach out to Mayor Norton again to follow up on whether that $50,000 had ever been sent to Catholic Charities.

Mayor Norton said she met with Meyers on Monday, May 19, who claims they did not spend that $50,000 but are still planning on closing the overflow shelter.

Mayor Norton added it is possible the City of Rochester cut Catholic Charities a check in the last few days, but whether the tens of thousands of dollars was spent cannot be confirmed, nor can ABC 6 News definitively say what will happen with the overflow shelter moving forward.

ABC 6 News will continue to search for answers regarding that seemingly missing $50,000. But for now, all people like Duane can do is keep living one day at a time.

“Stay positive and keep moving forward. Good things will come,” Duane said.