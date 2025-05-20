6 INSIDE: A Mason City woman shares her story of survival for the first time since being kidnapped 44 years ago

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Just last month, Blair Greiman allegedly used a handgun to try and force a 20-year-old woman to leave with him at the Aldi grocery store in Mason City.

That woman escaped, but it is an eerily similar story to what happened in 1981 when the same man, Greiman, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping a different woman.

Related: Garner man formally charged with 2nd-degree kidnapping 44 years after first kidnapping case

Now, for the first time since she was kidnapped and left for dead, that woman is speaking out and telling her story.

The then-18-year-old woman from Mason City was kidnapped, raped, beaten, and stabbed by the then-16-year-old Greiman.

You may never know her name, but for more than 40 years, she has lived with a trauma that most of us cannot even begin to imagine.

But through it all, she has remained persistent, strong, and determined to not remain a victim.

It began on a cold, blustery December day in what used to be the Kmart parking lot along Hwy 18 in Mason City. The woman was heading back to her car after picking up a few essentials, and she was annoyed that someone had parked so close to the driver’s side of her car when the parking lot was essentially empty.

However, it wasn’t long before she figured out why.

“The door opened, and there was a gun at my side, and [he] told me it was a robbery and then directed me to get out and come with him or he would kill me,” she said.

Stunned and frightened, she was ordered into Greiman’s car and immediately realized what she had to do.

“I was calm. I tried to stay calm and just keep an eye out … just remember things. Just keep memories so I could get home.”

Greiman pulled out of the parking lot with a gun to her side and headed west towards Garner where his parents’ farm was located. Little did the woman know she grew up a mere 20 miles away from the teenager who was now threatening her life.

“He seemed calm the whole time. He seemed to know what he was doing. He just said ‘don’t do anything stupid or I’ll kill you.'”

She thought about jumping out of the car but said she was afraid she would get shot if she did. So, she waited and shifted her focus with only one thought.

“Mostly I was just thinking about getting home, thinking about ‘how am I going to get home?’ He just drove me out of town and ended up at this farmhouse.”

The drive, she said, felt like hours, but as they headed west, she made sure to pay close attention to everything so she could recount every detail, never succumbing to the thought she’d never be able to.

First came Clear Lake, then Ventura, and they finally stopped at Greiman’s parents’ farmhouse in Garner where he forced her out of the car with the gun still firmly pressed into her right side.

“By then he did display a knife at one point, he had handcuffs, he had rope.”

All of which, the woman says, Greiman used on her.

Greiman forced her up to his room, and while what happened after was too painful for her to recount, she remembered every excruciating detail.

“I’ll just say that I was led at gunpoint,” she said. “Yes, tied and handcuffed to the bed.”

For an hour or so, she survived unimaginable horror at the hands of Greiman.

But when the nightmare stopped, little did she know another one was waiting just up the road.

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

After she and Greiman left the farmhouse, she recalled driving on a gravel road. She remembered each turn, surrounding buildings, and whatever else she could use to recall what happened if she survived to tell the stories to investigators.

That was when Greiman came to a stop next to a culvert where area hunters often set traps, but she was determined not to let her fate end there.

“My hands were tied behind my back at that point,” she said. “He lets me out of the car and says I can walk from here. I said ‘oh, well, can you untie my hands?’ and he did.”

Just when she thought she was finally free, she somehow ended up on the side of the gravel road where Greiman had parked. Kneeling on the ground she began begging for her life.

“So then a flash goes through my head ‘oh yeah, there’s a knife.’ I looked up, and I saw the reflection of a knife coming at me. So I was stabbed in the neck, but my rolled quick enough that it must have missed where he was aiming, and so then at that point I got up on all fours. It poured out like Kool-Aid, and I screamed.”

Greiman then stabbed her in the back and kicked her over into the ditch.

Praying and playing dead until she heard Greiman drive away, answers to her prayers arrived.

She was able to crawl out of the ditch, and a couple who had been driving along the road saw her crawling and covered in blood.

“I heard them say, ‘where did she go?’ and I said ‘I’m down here.’ I don’t want to die. The man stayed with me, and she ran to use a phone. I just kept saying ‘I don’t want to die,’ and he said, ‘you’re not’ and kept shaking me to keep me awake.”

With blood pouring from her neck and back, and later learning she had several broken ribs, a collapsed lung, shoulder and nerve damage, was brutally raped and severely bruised from the physical abuse, she was rushed to the hospital.

And she survived.

She also remembered every detail, every town, every turn, every building, and that led authorities to Blair Greiman’s home in Garner.

But there was one more fear she had to face.

“I was nervous seeing him in court, very scary, but I wanted to be the one to point the finger.”

Her courage paid off. Greiman was found guilty of 1st-degree kidnapping and attempted murder. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

However, Greiman was 16 at the time and was tried in adult court. A precedent set by the U.S. Supreme Court paved the way for his release which allows juveniles who were tried and convicted as adults to be given a second chance.

Greiman was paroled in 2017, became a family man, and even served as a deacon at Peace Reformed Church in Garner.

Despite that, Greiman now finds himself back behind bars in the Cerro Gordo County Jail for attempting another kidnapping more than four decades later.

His next court appearance is set for Tuesday, May 27.