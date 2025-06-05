$5M federal grant to repair May 2024 flooding damage, including Rapidan Dam

(ABC 6 News) – Southeastern Minnesota received $5 million in federal funding to repair May 2024 flooding damage — including erosion to the Rapidan Dam.

Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith (D-MN) announced the grant on June 5, 2025.

“The floods of May 2024 took a heavy toll on southeastern and south-central Minnesota and when natural disasters hit we need to work together to rebuild,” Klobuchar said in a press release. “This funding will allow us to repair and rebuild our roads and infrastructure, making them safer and more resilient–a critical step for our businesses and our communities to fully recover.”

The grant comes from Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program, which helps repair roads damaged by natural disasters.

“Minnesotans deserve to drive on safe, reliable roads,” Smith added. “As a result of the flooding last summer, that’s not the reality for some residents in the southeastern and south-central part of our state. I’m fighting to secure the funding needed from the federal government to help us recover and make travel safe and accessible.”