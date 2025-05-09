53rd annual Gold Rush kicks off in Rochester

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — If you are a fan of anything from antique items to jewelry, then Rochester’s 53rd annual Gold Rush is the place for you this weekend.

There will be rows upon rows of old furniture, Tupperware, company signage, jewelry, clothing, and plenty more.

One vendor is even selling rocks from the moon. The rocks have been tested and proven authentic by various scientific institutions across the world, making them an exceptionally rare find.

“We have exceptional dealers with really rare items, and it’s not just stone and fossils and minerals like I have. It’s every single bit of history, of American history, of European history, you’ll be able to find it at this show specifically,” said antiquarian and curation specialist Erik Lehmkuhl.

If you didn’t make it out to the Gold Rush on Friday, the event will be taking place at the Graham Arena Complex in Rochester all weekend.

For more information, click here.