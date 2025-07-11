52nd annual Van Nationals continues in Albert Lea

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Thursday marked Day 2 of the 52nd annual Van Nationals event in Albert Lea.

Nearly 500 vans revved into the Freeborn County Fairgrounds from all over the world, and this year, there is live music, contests, and of course, all the vans you can stand.

“All the vans, they’re really cool custom looking vans from around the country that you wouldn’t normally see. We make friends with all the people here. We get to see our friends from around the country once a year, and it’s kind of like a family reunion type deal,” said Greg Cooper the organizer of Van Nationals.

The event will last all weekend, and at 10 a.m. on Friday there is the Show and Shine followed by a cruise around Fountain Lake.

The van show will take place in Downtown Albert Lea on Saturday.