52 years of Rochester’s all-comers track meet

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester’s all-comers track meet is celebrating its 52 year.

It happens every summer, and is spread out through 6 weeks starting in June and wrapping up at the end of July.

The free event is open to the public and is an offshoot of the “Save the Track” movement, which started a few years ago and raised money to resurface the Soldiers Field track, which has since been completed.

Volunteers say it’s a good way to bring out the running community to have a little fun without the pressure of competing.

“Its how we get more runners especially when its not so focused on competition when its focused on the joy of being here,” said volunteer Kyle Sevits “And doing this yeah there is a first second third but we don’t make a big deal about its really a cheer for everybody and just enjoy being around other people that are laughing and loving what they are doing as well.”

There’s still 2 more weeks left with events scheduled for July 18th and 25th.

