$50,000 Powerball prize won in Albert Lea on Saturday

(ABC 6 News) – Two lucky Minnesotans won big lottery prizes over the weekend, with one of the lucky winners getting their prize in Albert Lea.

The Kwik Trip at 906 Front Street in Albert Lea sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The player matched four of the first give winning numbers and the Powerball number. Those numbers were drawn on Saturday, February 1st.

The second player won a Gopher 5 jackpot worth $346,868, which was sold at a Speedway in Hugo.

Prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.