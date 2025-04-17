5 Years Later: Warrants reveal persons of interest and evidence collected in Robert Volgmann homicide

(ABC 6 News) – Back in December 2024, ABC 6 News first revealed search warrants that were filed in Robert Volgmann’s case.

Now, we focus on the investigation and learn more about the people of interest and evidence.

“We feel that losing a loved one to murder is a tragic extremely tragic event,” said Captain Casey Moilanen of the Rochester Police Department Investigations Unit at a Press Conference in 2021.

In April 2020, someone attempting to deliver food got a shock after looking into an open apartment window and found Robert Volgmann’s body, bludgeoned to death.

RPD officers spoke to people who had spent April 12 with Volgmann, including his roommate, Denard Ellis, and his neighbor, Eric Greene.

While there have been no charges in the case, retracing investigators’ work reveals two major through lines.

Eric Greene

Some of Volgmann’s friends told police Volgmann and Greene had argued during the victim’s last day.

Another witness recalled hearing a physical fight with items being thrown and looked in Volgmann’s window. That person told investigators they saw a dark figure of someone wearing a mask and gloves, “like people do for COVID,” and called Eric Greene’s name, thinking it might be him.

The witness later said they did not know who the masked person was, but he had missed calls from Greene that evening.

When the witness called Greene back on Monday, saying he saw him in the window, Greene never responded to that question and quickly changed the subject.

Police recovered and swabbed a bloodied, red pipe wrench and a fingerprint from Volgmann’s window.

Greene showed investigators his phone to investigate recent communication, which is how police learned he had deleted recent messages and phone calls.

Investigators also saw messages about a new phone Greene had received a week or two before the murder, which was not the phone he gave to the police.

Search warrants revealed Greene and Volgmann had disagreed over missing bike parts in previous days. Greene had reported Volgmann to Rochester police for allegedly stealing tires.

However, the two later said they worked out their differences after they were replaced.

Denard Ellis

Denard Ellis, Volgmann’s roommate, may have been the last person to see the victim alive.

Ellis had also argued with Volgmann on April 12, though he denied any assault.

Police recovered a single blue latex glove and medical mask from Ellis’s room, according to search warrants, but it’s unclear whether they seriously considered him as a suspect.

Ellis had also been absent from the adjourning apartment for a time between Volgmann’s death and his discovery as he had a medical crisis.

Both Eric Greene and Denard Ellis have a criminal history – as did Volgmann.

Greene was charged with assault a month after the homicide and was convicted in that case while Ellis was convicted of assault in 2021.

ABC 6 News was limited in our investigations because Rochester police still consider many of the documents related to Volgmann’s death part of an active investigation saying, “Inactive investigative data are public unless the release of the data would jeopardize another ongoing investigation.”

“People don’t know what little bit of information may be enough to get us over the hump to actually charge somebody in these cases so any information that they have we want to hear about it,” Moilanen said at the press conference in 2021.

If anyone has any information about this case, please contact Detective Geoff Kusick at 507-328-2989, or you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).