5-year-old recovering after hay wagon crash in Wisconsin

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — It has been an emotional week for a western Wisconsin family after their five-year-old son was taken by air ambulance to a Twin Cities hospital.

The family was on a school field trip when about two dozen people were hurt on a wagon ride at an apple orchard.

Related: Hay wagon crashes with kids on board in Wisconsin

Thankfully, though, they told reporter Eric Caloux its finally time to go home — together.