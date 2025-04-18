5 Rochester restaurants targeted by break-ins in recent weeks, according to owners

(ABC 6 News) — Five Rochester restaurants have been targeted by break-ins over the past few weeks.

This week, owners at Chip Shots, Purple Goat, Zen Fusion, and Whistle Binkies North said their restaurants were targeted.

Co-owner of Chip Shots, Johnny Mango, told ABC 6 News someone drilled into a lock on a door and broke into the ATM that sits right outside the restaurant.

Now, Mango is working alongside police to make sure the stolen money is returned and says the police work has been outstanding.

“Every possible aspect of what a good police to just a regular citizen communication can be, they’ve nailed it,” Mango said.

It was the same situation at Zen Fusion where the restaurant says their ATM was broken into.

This recent string of burglaries comes after last month, Whistle Binkies South and Tilly’s in Oronoco were broken into.

RPD has not confirmed the most recent string of burglaries to ABC 6 News, just the restaurants themselves.

ABC 6 News can confirm that there have been no arrests yet.

This is a developing story.