5 Minnesota sheriffs sign agreement with ICE

(ABC 6 News) — A handful of Minnesota counties have signed new agreements to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The counties include Cass, Crow Wing, Freeborn, Itasca, and Jackson.

Each sheriff’s office entered into a cooperation agreement with ICE after the president took office.

The so-called 287G agreements allow ICE to delegate authority to local law enforcement to perform some immigration enforcement functions.

The Obama administration ended the task force program in 2012, but President Trump reopened it this year.