4th of July fun in Rochester

People in Rochester celebrate the 4th of July.

(ABC 6 News) – The night sky lit up as fireworks of all colors boomed across the Med City skyline and below the bursts of color sat thousands of people watching wide-eyed as they celebrated the 4th of July holiday.

All day people enjoyed food, music and time with other as vendors prepared food for the people showing off their patriotic pride.

Soren Hirseh and his group of bros were made sure to dress head to toe in red, white and blue complete with shirts they bought at dollar general and painted before coming to the festival.

“I think we can all agree that we really love our country, we really love our community,” Hirseh said. “God bless America.”

Others like Wes Wegner and Neven Horejsi anxiously awaited the marquee event of the evening, the firework show.

“They’re just interesting, all the cool colors, the loud bangs, it’s cool,” Wegner said just before Horejsi added with a “BOOM.” to finish the thought.

For Dravyn Spies and his brother Xander, the holiday is a bit more personal. Both were adopted from Haiti and are incredibly grateful to be living in America.

“It could be a heck of a lot worse than it is now and I’m entirely grateful for the gift of adoption and also just this country and I’m just so very glad America exists,” Dravyn Spies said.

As music from the Rochester Community Band filled the park people enjoyed each other’s company all while celebrating America.