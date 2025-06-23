4th Fest set to return to Rochester

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday, the City of Rochester announced plans for the Med City’s official Independence Day celebration.

4th Fest will be returning to Soldiers Memorial Field, bringing with it all the music, food, and fireworks that come with the summer celebration.

Beginning at 5 p.m., there will be food and drink vendors followed by music starting at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., you can watch the virtual pet parade, featuring area pet photos on the jumbo screen.

The day wraps up with fireworks beginning at 10 p.m.