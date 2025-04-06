4th annual Tossing for Autism hits the Hormel Historic Home

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The Hormel Historic Home in Austin hosted the 4th annual Tossing for Bean Bag tournament on Saturday.

The event began with a blind draw at 9 a.m. followed by the Bring your Own Partner at 1 p.m.

50% of all entry fees go toward the Autism Friendly Austin Initiative. Organizers say this year they raised around $1,000.

The event especially hits home for one family in attendance, making the drive from Waterloo, Iowa.

“It means the world. My son who’s 7 years old, his birthday was yesterday, happy birthday buddy, and he’s autistic. It means the world to something like this driving 2 hours south, that we are able to see this kind of thing, and this many people come around,” said Richard Lutgen, fundraiser attendee.

The event is expected to continue next year.