4th annual Gift of Life car show returns

(ABC 6 News) – Rev up the engines because classic cars are back at Gift of Life for a good cause.

“Look at the people who have come. It’s just fabulous. We are so fortunate to have so many people that support us,” said Mary Wilder, Executive Director of Gift of Life.

Gift of Life is a transplant home in Rochester that provides affordable housing for transplant patients.

“Part of the challenge if you’re not a transplant patient, is letting the community know about this wonderful blessing,” Wilder said.

For those who stay at Gift of Life, it goes beyond just having a roof over your head.

“It does so much more than just providing lodging. It provides support for people who are going through probably one of the most difficult times of their lives. Imagine someone says that you’re gonna need a transplant or there is no hope,” said Wilder.

Four years ago organizers decided a car show would be a unique way to spread their message.

“It works really really well. We usually put out flyers, advertisements, email all of the dealerships in town. email lots of people who have come in the past,” Wilder said.

One person helping to get the word out about Gift of Life is 14 year old Ryan Erie.

“This is a 1968 Cadillac Coupe Deville. It originally had a 472 V8 engine, but was swapped for a V8 500, out of a 1970 Cadillac Elderado,” said Erie.

Even though he can’t drive it yet, Erie was thrilled to show off his own classic, and check out everyone else’s.

“I love just seeing every single car, the variety, from the 30s to the 2020’s, the variety. It’s amazing,” Erie said.

Erie’s Cadillac is one of the many cars, making the trip to share all that Gift of Life has to offer.