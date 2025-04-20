4th annual Easter egg hunt hits Slatterly Park

Kids have some Easter fun the day before the Holiday at Slatterly Park in Rochester.

(ABC 6 News) – Everyone had their eggs out on Saturday at Slatterly Park in Rochester, getting into the Easter spirit.

The event is going on its fourth year, with all sorts of activities for the kiddos, like a bouncy house, face painting, egg coloring, and your classic Easter egg hunt. Even the Easter bunny hopped by to say hello.

The woman responsible for putting it all together says it’s a great way to get the community together before the holiday.

“We want the community all together, you know, just to have fun, grab eggs, and candy, and everything else,” said Melissa Perez, the event host.

Perez said the event has only grown since it got it’s start and donations have helped make it possible. She hopes the Easter egg hunt will continue to grow bigger and bigger in the future.

If you are interested in donating for the event in the future, you can give Perez a call at 507-513-9879.