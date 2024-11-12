The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — This week marks 49 years since the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald, and the 29 men who lost their lives are being remembered.

The beacon lit up Sunday night at the Split Rock Lighthouse in Two Harbors to honor them. Each crew member’s name was read to the tolling of a ship’s bell.

The Fitzgerald left Superior, Wisconsin, on November 9, 1975, heading towards Detroit, but the next day, a storm hit, sinking the ship.

Organizers say this event serves as a time to reflect on the memory of all lives lost on the Great Lakes.