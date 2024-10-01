45,000 dockworkers likely to go on strike

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — 45,000 union dockworkers are likely to walk off the job at midnight, kicking off a massive strike that could shut down ports from Maine to Texas.

The union is demanding a 77% wage increase over six years and limits on the use of the automation of cranes, gates, and container-moving trucks.

The U.S. Maritime Alliance has responded by offering a 40% pay hike.

The strike would 14 ports that handle about half of the goods shipped in and out of the U.S., which has New York’s governor preparing.

“I want to reassure everybody, we have been taking countless precautionary steps to speed up the process of unloading of these ships and dealing with the cargo containers in advance of this. We are in much better shape than if we had not done this,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul.

President Biden says he does not plan to intervene.