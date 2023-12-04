Rochester man taken into custody after alleged gun, drug violations

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police took a man into custody Monday morning, after an alleged marijuana open container violation led to the alleged discovery of more controlled substance and weapon crimes.

According to Capt. Casey Moilanen with RPD, at about 12:43 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4, an officer saw a car with its lights off driving in the 400 block of 3rd Avenue SE, and stopped the car in the 440 block of 4th Avenue.

According to Moilanen, when the officer went up to the car, he claimed he saw loose marijuana in passenger Leontan Troy’s lap — which is a violation similar to driving with open containers of alcohol.

According to Moilanen, the officer ordered Troy, 22, out of the vehicle, and allegedly saw the shape of a gun in Troy’s fanny pack.

The officer claimed Troy did not have a permit for the 9 mm weapon, and took him into custody.

Moilanen said reports claim Troy tried to run away from the arresting officer, but only made it a few steps.

After being taken to the adult detention center, Moilanen said police claim they found loose M30 pills, likely containing fentanyl, in the back of the squad car troy rode in — then found about 73 grams of the pills in Troy’s clothing as he was booked in.

He faces recommended charges of 1st- and 5th-degree controlled substance crimes, carrying a pistol without a permit, obstruction of justice, and introducing contraband into a correctional facility, Moilanen said.