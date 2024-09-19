43 North Iowa hosts inclusive employment film screening

(ABC 6 News) — 43 North Iowa is inviting you to join them for an inspiring event to celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

It’s happening on October 9th from 5-7 pm at the NIACC Muse-Norris Conference Center. The event will feature a special screening of the film “Hearts of Glass”, followed by a panel discussion on inclusive employment and innovation.

“Hearts of Glass” documents the first 15 months of operation at Vertical Harvest, a cutting-edge hydroponic greenhouse that provides meaningful, competitively paid jobs for people with disabilities.

The film highlights the personal journeys of several employees with intellectual and developmental disabilities, showcasing how plants and people can grow together through innovation, inclusion, and opportunity.

After the screening, stay with us for a panel discussion featuring the filmmaker, employees from the documentary, local experts, and participants in employment services. It’s an excellent opportunity to learn more about inclusive employment and how businesses can innovate to support diversity in the workplace.

Audio description will be provided for a fully inclusive event, and a light meal will be served.

Event sponsors and partners include Sukup Manufacturing Co., NIACC Business and Workforce Solutions, and Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services.

Register for free at: https://43northiowa-bloom.kindful.com/e/hearts-of-glass-screeningpanel-discussion (Free will donations accepted)

For more information, contact Theresa at theresa@43northiowa.org or call 641-450-5454.