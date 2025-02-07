4000 pigs killed in Brownsdale barn fire

(ABC 6 News) — At about 11:52 p.m. on Wednesday night, Brownsdale Fire Department responded to a barn fire on 570th Avenue.

According to BFD, responders observed a large hog barn fully engulfed in flames. 4000 pigs died in the fire.

The barn was a total loss, and the cause of the fire remains unknown and under investigation.

No people were injured in the fire.

Austin Fire Department, Rose Creek Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance also responded to the fire.