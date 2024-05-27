3rd Street parking garage in Rochester to be closed for cleaning

(ABC 6 News) – The 3rd Street Parking Ramp in downtown Rochester will be closed for regular cleaning starting Friday, May 31st.

The City of Rochester Transit and Parking Department announced the close in a press release on Monday.

According to the release, monthly parkers will still have badge access to all other city ramps during this closure.

Customers and businesses should take note that the entry gates for the 3rd Street Parking Ramp will close at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 31st. All cars will need to be out by 6 p.m., or they will be towed at the expense of the owner.

The ramp will reopen on Monday, June 3rd, at 5 a.m.

The below map shows alternative parking locations.