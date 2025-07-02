39 tornadoes reported in Minnesota during June; Iowa has seen just 16 all year

(ABC 6 News) — In Minnesota, the beginning of summer has brought a busy tornado season across the state.

So far this year, Minnesota has seen 48 tornadoes with 39 of those tornadoes touching the ground in June, according to the NOAA. There were three in April and six in May.

The state averages 46 tornadoes per year, so Minnesota is already above the annual average as we head into July.

While some of these tornadoes have caused damage, none have been given a rating of EF2 or higher.

Meanwhile, it’s a very different story in Iowa as the Hawkeye State has seen only 16 tornadoes this year, according to the NOAA.

The average number of twisters that touch down in Iowa per year is 50, meaning the state would have to see 34 more tornadoes to reach that average.

