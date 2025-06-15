3,000 locals hit Rochester streets as part of “No Kings” protest

After the deadly politically motivated shootings in the Twin Cities, people were encouraged not to attend the anti-Trump "No Kings" protests. However, despite the warnings, about 3,000 people marched through the streets of the Med City.

(ABC 6 News) – After the deadly politically motivated shootings in the Twin Cities, people were encouraged not to attend the anti-Trump “No Kings” protests.

However, despite the warnings, about 3,000 people marched through the streets of the Med City, speaking out against what they call authoritarian tendencies at the federal level.

“My husband is from a country that had a dictator, and this sounds just like that,” said Mary Joe Cosio, a Rochester resident.

Protestors say more power should be put in the hands of the people. Plenty of attendees felt showing up at the protest was worth possibly risking their own safety.

“I really felt strongly that we need to make our voices heard. There’s just too many bad things going on. I feel like we’re losing control, and I’m concerned about my children and my grandchildren,” said Cosio.

But some GOP representatives call “No Kings” a radical left effort.

“It appears to be some groups that are, more of the socialist, friends of politics, getting together,” said Rep. Duane Quam (R-Byron).

Despite that, demonstrators say it’s more than just a day of protesting; it’s to show the community that anyone can try and create change.

“People then may feel like, “well if they can go out and protest, maybe I can too. Maybe this isn’t the right thing going on,” Cosio said.

After Saturday’s turnout, they hope to make each protest bigger and bigger down the line.

“There’s so many different people, and so many people. I think this is the biggest one that Rochester has ever had. It’s just delightful to see everybody from the young to the old,” said Nancy Brockman, another Rochester resident.