30 Seconds. 30 Years. Remembering Jodi Huisentruit after three decades of searching

(ABC 6 News) – The disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit is one of the most high-profile missing person cases still active in Iowa, having left more questions than answers over the years.

As those who knew and loved her gathered once again to commemorate the solemn anniversary, they reflect on what has changed and what has stayed the same.

Somewhere in the 30 seconds it took Huisentruit to go from her Mason City apartment to her car as she left for work, she was abducted.

Thirty years later, in some ways, everything has changed.

The ones that knew her back then are much older now.

Ani Kruse was a close friend of Huisentruit’s, after the two met when the latter began working at KIMT.

Kruse now has children of her own.

“I wish my daughters could have met her,” Kruse said. “She would have been a great model for them. A bright, bold and fearless example of what it looks like to chase your goals and lift others up along the way.”

The ones who dedicated themselves to finding Huisentruit, even though many didn’t know her personally, have also changed faces.

ABC 6’s own Brian Wise, a photographer for the last eight years, officially joined the FindJodi team in January of this year.

“I watched reporting by Caroline Lowe,” he said. “Then during the pandemic, Scott Fuller was hosting podcasts and that’s kind of what kind of drew me more into the case.”

The world we live in is also a different place.

“Understanding the difference in time, in terms of how we lived, is sometimes hard to fathom,” said Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley.

Brinkley was just a rookie cop when Huisentruit went missing, and only joined the Mason City department 10 years ago.

“I think as kids learn about things in school, about history, that reference, that frame of reference is lost,” he said. “Those are some of the things I think people don’t consider as they think about how we would do it today versus how we started in 1995.”

But in many other ways, nothing has changed.

“Everybody still has that desire to know. That has not gone away,” said Pete Hjelmstead, KIMT’s sports reporter when Huisentruit disappeared. “Even the people who probably weren’t here at the time, obviously they learn of the story or they probably knew of the story, but that desire to know has not gone away so that hasn’t changed a bit.”

That has stayed true even beyond those who knew Huisentruit.

“It’s something that I get asked about periodically when I’m in the community,” said Brinkley, “so that tells me it’s there. And… for some of those people it’s as fresh today as it was 30 years ago.”

That’s why, even 30 years later, those who knew Huisentruit best still gather outside the old KIMT news station to share stories and reminisce.

While this yearly event brings with it much renewed grief, it also sparks new conviction to find answers and bring Jodi home.

“Thirty years is 30 years too long to wait for resolution,” said Katie Morem, one of Huisentruit’s old college roommates reading a statement provided by the Huisentruit family. “We implore you, if you know something – say something. Help us finally bring Jodi home.”

Any information regarding the Jodi Huisentruit case can be shared with the Mason City Police Department at (641) 421-3636 or Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Ryan Herman at rherman@dps.state.ia.us.

Information can also be shared anonymously with the FindJodi.com team.