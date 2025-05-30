3-year-old hospitalized after severely burning himself with a lighter torch

(KSTP) – A 3-year-old boy from Goodhue County was taken to a St. Paul burn center after he accidentally set his clothes on fire this week, authorities say.

Deputies were called to a house in Welch Township around 9:11 a.m. Tuesday for a boy who had severe burns, according to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said an initial investigation determined the 3-year-old had a lighter torch and accidentally set his clothes on fire.

The boy was taken to the Regions Hospital Burn Center in St. Paul for care, law enforcement said.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office, as well as by the Miesville Fire Department and Goodhue County Social Services.