3 injured after St. Paul shooting during graduation party

(KSTP) – Three people were injured in a shooting in St. Paul on Sunday night during a graduation party.

According to St. Paul police, officers were called to the 1700 block of Rose Avenue East on report of a shooting around 7:15 p.m.

On scene, police found one woman who was shot in the leg, one woman who had a graze wound to her head and a man who was shot in the stomach. All three are being treated at Regions Hospital with the extent of their injuries unknown.

Early information suggests a graduation party was happening at a home on the 1700 block of Rose Avenue East when shots were fired from a black SUV driving past.

No arrests have been made as officers are working to determine who was responsible and are looking for connections to similar incidents in the past 24 hours. Police say it is unknown if there is any correlation at this time.

Anyone with information should contact investigators at 651-266-5858.