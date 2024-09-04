28th death linked to dangerous airbag; recall of Takata brand

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Another death has been linked to a dangerous airbag flaw.

So far, 28 US drivers have been killed by the Takata brand airbag inflators. The company used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate airbags in a crash.

However, that chemical deteriorates and can explode with too much force. The airbags were installed in both Acura and Honda vehicles.

Over 400 Americans have been injured by the flawed airbags which have been recalled. To see if your car is at risk, visit our Featured Links page.