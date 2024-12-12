2500 deer killed by EHD in Iowa

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, the deer population saw its second-biggest outbreak of a deadly disease in over a decade.

Roughly 2500 deer have died from Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease, or EHD, this year.

The disease is almost always fatal and has been found in 94 of Iowa’s 99 counties, but experts say the affected deer populations should recover naturally within a few years.

Until then, anyone who sees a potentially sick deer is asked to contact the DNR.