24th Annual Big Iron Classic hits Kasson

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News)- It is the largest truck show and pull in the mid west, with a grand total of 572 trucks on display for those in attendance. The classic is in its 24th running beginning in 2000.

It was originally a small gathering allowing those to display their working trucks. Eventually turning a lot bigger with various bands, a light show, and of course the truck pull. The most important part includes giving back to the community.

“Once the money started coming in, we wanted to help others with cancer or any health stricken issues. So we have wonderful volunteers that help the show go so smooth and we have great board members,” said Brenda Finn, who is the co-founder of the Big Iron Classic.

The event has raised up to 85 hundred dollars over the years. With the main money raised coming around Christmas time, with each trucker supplying toys to the kids.

Finn talks about the importance of the event to the community. She says, “It’s at the end when we can see the faces or the families that have gotten relief for paying bills for being sick or what not. It’s a lot of blood, sweat, and tears, but its all worth it at the end.”

This year’s event will conclude on Saturday night with the truck pull. The event will be back next year so make sure to be on the lookout to register your trucks.