22 Minnesota counties approved for federal disaster declaration

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Saturday that 22 counties have been approved for a federal disaster declaration by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for severe flooding over the last two weeks.

The declaration will provide resources to reimburse communities for debris removal, emergency protective measures and the repair and replacement of damaged infrastructure.

This announcement comes after Governor Walz sent a letter to the President requesting a Presidential Disaster Declaration. Friday, Governor Walz and FEMA Regional Administrator Tom Sivak provided an update on the state’s flood outlook and ongoing emergency response.

“I’ve seen the damage across our state firsthand – it’s going to take a united effort at every level of government to quickly rebuild and recover. This assistance is going to make all the difference in that recovery,” said Governor Walz. “I’m grateful to our partners in the federal government for doing their part, just as Minnesotans have done theirs, filling tens of thousands of sandbags, checking in on their neighbors, and volunteering their time.”

The counties approved for public assistance include:

Blue Earth

Carver

Cass

Cook

Cottonwood

Faribault

Fillmore

Freeborn

Goodhue

Jackson

Lake

Le Sueur

Murray

Nobles

Pipestone

Rice

Rock

St. Louis

Steele

Wabasha

Waseca

Watonwan

Damage assessments are ongoing and additional counties and forms of assistance may be added once the assessments are completed.

Read Governor Walz’s letter to President Biden here: