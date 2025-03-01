20th annual Minnesota Power Pull to be held at Rochester Central Lutheran School

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — It’s time to grab your paddles and some friends and get ready to row.

On Saturday, the 20th annual Minnesota Power Pull rowing event will take place at the Rochester Central Lutheran School gymnasium.

Races kick off at 10:30 a.m. and will run every 15 minutes.

Anyone is welcome to participate as long as you register by Saturday at noon.

It costs $30 per person, but there will be a free race for kids 5-11 years old.

For more info, click here.