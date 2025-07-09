2025 southeast Minnesota fair schedule

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday night, ABC 6 News gave you a preview of some of the local fairs taking place in the Hawkeye State.

Related: Winneshiek County Fair kicks off this week

Now, we are taking a look at some of the fairs taking place in southeast Minnesota.

The Dodge County fair kicks things off in Kasson next Wednesday, July 16 and runs through July 20.

Then, the Fillmore County Fair takes place the following week from July 21-26 in Preston with the Olmsted County Fair also beginning July 21 and running through July 27.

The Freeborn County Fair will take place from July 29 through August 3 in Albert Lea, and the Mower County Fair kicks off August 5 and runs through August 10.

Finally, the Steele County Fair will be August 12-17 in Owatonna.

And of course, the Minnesota State Fair kicks off on August 21 and runs through Labor Day.