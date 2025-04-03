2025 RAGBRAI route revealed, features 15-mile stretch in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday, the full 2025 RAGBRAI route was revealed, and this year’s route includes a 15-mile stretch through Minnesota.

After 51 years of traveling across Iowa, the new route will take riders through Minnesota as part of the second day.

In its 52nd year, RAGBRAI is the oldest, largest and longest recreational bicycle touring event in the world.

“For over five decades, we’ve explored every corner of Iowa, and this year, we’re taking it to the next level riding into Minnesota.” said RAGBRAI Ride Director Matt Phippen via a press release. “It will be an unforgettable experience.”

RAGBRAI will begin on July 19 with the ride finishing on July 26.

For more information, click here.