2025 Oscars Nominations
(ABC 6 News) — The 97th Academy Awards will be airing on Sunday, March 2 at 6 p.m. right here on ABC 6! Here is a look at all the nominations:
Best Picture
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- I’m Still Here
- Nickel Boys
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best Actor in Leading Role
- Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)
- Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
- Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
- Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
- Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
- Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)
- Mikey Madison (Anora)
- Demi Moore (The Substance)
- Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Yura Borisov (Anora)
- Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
- Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)
- Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)
- Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)
- Ariana Grande (Wicked)
- Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
- Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)
- Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)
Best Director
- Anora (Sean Baker)
- The Brutalist (Brady Corbet)
- A Complete Unknown (James Mangold)
- Emilia Pérez (Jacques Audiard)
- The Substance (Coralie Fargeat)
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- A Complete Unknown (Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks)
- Conclave (Screenplay by Peter Straughan)
- Emilia Pérez (Screenplay by Jacques Audiard; In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius and Nicolas Livecchi)
- Nickel Boys (Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes)
- Sing Sing (Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John “Divine G” Whitfield)
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
- Anora (Written by Sean Baker)
- The Brutalist (Written by Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold)
- A Real Pain (Written by Jesse Eisenberg)
- September 5 (Written by Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; Co-Written by Alex David)
- The Substance (Written by Coralie Fargeat)
Best Animated Feature Film
- Flow (Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža, Ron Dyens and Gregory Zalcman)
- Inside Out 2 (Kelsey Mann and Mark Nielsen)
- Memoir of a Snail (Adam Elliot and Liz Kearney)
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham and Richard Beek)
- The Wild Robot (Chris Sanders and Jeff Hermann)
Best Animated Short Film
- Beautiful Men (Nicolas Keppens and Brecht Van Elslande)
- In the Shadow of the Cypress (Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi)
- Magic Candies (Daisuke Nishio and Takashi Washio)
- Wander to Wonder (Nina Gantz and Stienette Bosklopper)
- Yuck! (Loïc Espuche and Juliette Marquet)
Best Cinematography
- The Brutalist (Lol Crawley)
- Dune: Part Two (Greig Fraser)
- Emilia Pérez (Paul Guilhaume)
- Maria (Ed Lachman)
- Nosferatu (Jarin Blaschke)
Best Costume Design
- A Complete Unknown (Arianne Phillips)
- Conclave (Lisy Christl)
- Gladiator II (Janty Yates and Dave Crossman)
- Nosferatu (Linda Muir)
- Wicked (Paul Tazewell)
Best Documentary Feature Film
- Black Box Diaries (Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari and Hanna Aqvilin)
- No Other Land (Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham)
- Porcelain War (Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev, Aniela Sidorska and Paula DuPre’ Pesmen)
- Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat (Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius and Rémi Grellety)
- Sugarcane (Julian Brave NoiseCat, Emily Kassie and Kellen Quinn)
Best Documentary Short Film
- Death by Numbers (Kim A. Snyder and Janique L. Robillard)
- I Am Ready, Warden (Smriti Mundhra and Maya Gnyp)
- Incident (Bill Morrison and Jamie Kalven)
- Instruments of a Beating Heart (Ema Ryan Yamazaki and Eric Nyari)
- The Only Girl in the Orchestra (Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington)
Best Film Editing
- Anora (Sean Baker)
- The Brutalist (David Jancso)
- Conclave (Nick Emerson)
- Emilia Pérez (Juliette Welfling)
- Wicked (Myron Kerstein)
Best International Feature Film
- Brazil (I’m Still Here)
- Denmark (The Girl with the Needle)
- France (Emilia Pérez)
- Germany (The Seed of the Sacred Fig)
- Latvia (Flow)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- A Different Man (Mike Marino, David Presto and Crystal Jurado)
- Emilia Pérez (Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini)
- Nosferatu (David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Stokes-Munton)
- The Substance (Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli)
- Wicked (Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth)
Best Music (Original Score)
- The Brutalist (Daniel Blumberg)
- Conclave (Volker Bertelmann)
- Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol and Camille)
- Wicked (John Powell and Stephen Schwartz)
- The Wild Robot (Kris Bowers)
Best Music (Original Song)
- El Mal (from Emilia Pérez; Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard)
- The Journey (from The Six Triple Eight; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)
- Like A Bird (from Sing Sing; Music and Lyric by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada)
- Mi Camino (from Emilia Pérez; Music and Lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol)
- Never Too Late (from Elton John: Never Too Late; Music and Lyric by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt and Bernie Taupin)
Best Production Design
- The Brutalist (Production Design: Judy Becker; Set Decoration: Patricia Cuccia)
- Conclave (Production Design: Suzie Davies; Set Decoration: Cynthia Sleiter)
- Dune: Part Two (Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau)
- Nosferatu (Production Design: Craig Lathrop; Set Decoration: Beatrice Brentnerová)
- Wicked (Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales)
Best Live Action Short Film
- A Lien (Sam Cutler-Kreutz and David Cutler-Kreutz)
- Anuja (Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai)
- I’m Not a Robot (Victoria Warmerdam and Trent)
- The Last Ranger (Cindy Lee and Darwin Shaw)
- The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent (Nebojša Slijepčević and Danijel Pek)
Best Sound
- A Complete Unknown (Tod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey and David Giammarco)
- Dune: Part Two (Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill)
- Emilia Pérez (Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldère, Maxence Dussère, Cyril Holtz and Niels Barletta)
- Wicked (Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson and John Marquis)
- The Wild Robot (Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo and Leff Lefferts)
Best Visual Effects
- Alien: Romulus (Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin and Shane Mahan)
- Better Man (Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft and Peter Stubbs)
- Dune: Part Two (Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe and Gerd Nefzer)
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story and Rodney Burke)
- Wicked (Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk and Paul Corbould)