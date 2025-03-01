2025 Oscars Nominations

By KAALTV
(ABC 6 News) — The 97th Academy Awards will be airing on Sunday, March 2 at 6 p.m. right here on ABC 6! Here is a look at all the nominations:

Best Picture

  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • I’m Still Here
  • Nickel Boys
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Best Actor in Leading Role

  • Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)
  • Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
  • Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
  • Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
  • Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

  • Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
  • Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)
  • Mikey Madison (Anora)
  • Demi Moore (The Substance)
  • Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Yura Borisov (Anora)
  • Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
  • Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)
  • Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)
  • Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)
  • Ariana Grande (Wicked)
  • Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
  • Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)
  • Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)

Best Director

  • Anora (Sean Baker)
  • The Brutalist (Brady Corbet)
  • A Complete Unknown (James Mangold)
  • Emilia Pérez (Jacques Audiard)
  • The Substance (Coralie Fargeat)

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

  • A Complete Unknown (Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks)
  • Conclave (Screenplay by Peter Straughan)
  • Emilia Pérez (Screenplay by Jacques Audiard; In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius and Nicolas Livecchi)
  • Nickel Boys (Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes)
  • Sing Sing (Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John “Divine G” Whitfield)

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

  • Anora (Written by Sean Baker)
  • The Brutalist (Written by Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold)
  • A Real Pain (Written by Jesse Eisenberg)
  • September 5 (Written by Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; Co-Written by Alex David)
  • The Substance (Written by Coralie Fargeat)

Best Animated Feature Film

  • Flow (Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža, Ron Dyens and Gregory Zalcman)
  • Inside Out 2 (Kelsey Mann and Mark Nielsen)
  • Memoir of a Snail (Adam Elliot and Liz Kearney)
  • Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham and Richard Beek)
  • The Wild Robot (Chris Sanders and Jeff Hermann)

Best Animated Short Film

  • Beautiful Men (Nicolas Keppens and Brecht Van Elslande)
  • In the Shadow of the Cypress (Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi)
  • Magic Candies (Daisuke Nishio and Takashi Washio)
  • Wander to Wonder (Nina Gantz and Stienette Bosklopper)
  • Yuck! (Loïc Espuche and Juliette Marquet)

Best Cinematography

  • The Brutalist (Lol Crawley)
  • Dune: Part Two (Greig Fraser)
  • Emilia Pérez (Paul Guilhaume)
  • Maria (Ed Lachman)
  • Nosferatu (Jarin Blaschke)

Best Costume Design

  • A Complete Unknown (Arianne Phillips)
  • Conclave (Lisy Christl)
  • Gladiator II (Janty Yates and Dave Crossman)
  • Nosferatu (Linda Muir)
  • Wicked (Paul Tazewell)

Best Documentary Feature Film

  • Black Box Diaries (Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari and Hanna Aqvilin)
  • No Other Land (Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham)
  • Porcelain War (Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev, Aniela Sidorska and Paula DuPre’ Pesmen)
  • Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat (Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius and Rémi Grellety)
  • Sugarcane (Julian Brave NoiseCat, Emily Kassie and Kellen Quinn)

Best Documentary Short Film

  • Death by Numbers (Kim A. Snyder and Janique L. Robillard)
  • I Am Ready, Warden (Smriti Mundhra and Maya Gnyp)
  • Incident (Bill Morrison and Jamie Kalven)
  • Instruments of a Beating Heart (Ema Ryan Yamazaki and Eric Nyari)
  • The Only Girl in the Orchestra (Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington)

Best Film Editing

  • Anora (Sean Baker)
  • The Brutalist (David Jancso)
  • Conclave (Nick Emerson)
  • Emilia Pérez (Juliette Welfling)
  • Wicked (Myron Kerstein)

Best International Feature Film

  • Brazil (I’m Still Here)
  • Denmark (The Girl with the Needle)
  • France (Emilia Pérez)
  • Germany (The Seed of the Sacred Fig)
  • Latvia (Flow)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

  • A Different Man (Mike Marino, David Presto and Crystal Jurado)
  • Emilia Pérez (Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini)
  • Nosferatu (David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Stokes-Munton)
  • The Substance (Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli)
  • Wicked (Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth)

Best Music (Original Score)

  • The Brutalist (Daniel Blumberg)
  • Conclave (Volker Bertelmann)
  • Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol and Camille)
  • Wicked (John Powell and Stephen Schwartz)
  • The Wild Robot (Kris Bowers)

Best Music (Original Song)

  • El Mal (from Emilia Pérez; Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard)
  • The Journey (from The Six Triple Eight; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)
  • Like A Bird (from Sing Sing; Music and Lyric by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada)
  • Mi Camino (from Emilia Pérez; Music and Lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol)
  • Never Too Late (from Elton John: Never Too Late; Music and Lyric by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt and Bernie Taupin)

Best Production Design

  • The Brutalist (Production Design: Judy Becker; Set Decoration: Patricia Cuccia)
  • Conclave (Production Design: Suzie Davies; Set Decoration: Cynthia Sleiter)
  • Dune: Part Two (Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau)
  • Nosferatu (Production Design: Craig Lathrop; Set Decoration: Beatrice Brentnerová)
  • Wicked (Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales)

Best Live Action Short Film

  • A Lien (Sam Cutler-Kreutz and David Cutler-Kreutz)
  • Anuja (Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai)
  • I’m Not a Robot (Victoria Warmerdam and Trent)
  • The Last Ranger (Cindy Lee and Darwin Shaw)
  • The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent (Nebojša Slijepčević and Danijel Pek)

Best Sound

  • A Complete Unknown (Tod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey and David Giammarco)
  • Dune: Part Two (Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill)
  • Emilia Pérez (Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldère, Maxence Dussère, Cyril Holtz and Niels Barletta)
  • Wicked (Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson and John Marquis)
  • The Wild Robot (Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo and Leff Lefferts)

Best Visual Effects

  • Alien: Romulus (Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin and Shane Mahan)
  • Better Man (Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft and Peter Stubbs)
  • Dune: Part Two (Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe and Gerd Nefzer)
  • Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story and Rodney Burke)
  • Wicked (Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk and Paul Corbould)