2025 North Iowa Motorcycle Expo & Swap Meet

(ABC 6 News) – North Iowa’s A.B.A.T.E. chapters held their annual North Iowa Motorcycle Expo and Swap Meet at the North Iowa Fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday.

Along with dozens of vendors; bikes, trikes and machines of every class were on full display for the expo.

“It’s been growing every year,” said Mike Cmelik, A.B.A.T.E. member from District 7, which covers Mason City.

While A.B.A.T.E. is primarily known as a nonprofit lobbying organization opposing helmet requirements, they also lobby, advocate and educate on behalf of motorcyclists and enthusiasts, and was a member of a coalition that successfully lobbied this year to enact a handsfree driving bill.

The vendor show and expo is an annual fundraiser for the Freedom Rally, which will be held over the July 4 weekend in Algona.