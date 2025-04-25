2025 FORWARD Concert Series coming to Rochester
Rochester Public Music has announced an exciting lineup for the 2025 Forward Concert Series, which will brighten summer evenings in various parks across Rochester.
Rochester Public Music announced six free live music events, each at a different park, all summer long featuring local and regional artists.
The concert series kicks off on June 4 with Wild Horses set to perform, and the series will close on August 27 with Space Monkey Mafia.
All concerts run from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Here is a full list of the lineup:
- June 4 – Wild Horses with Tennessee Stiffs at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park
- June 11 – Clay Fulton & The Lost Forty with Poppa Bear Norton at Cascade Lake Park
- June 18 – Beth Bombara with Becky Schlegel at Allendale Park
- August 13 – Avey Grouws Band with Jake La Botz at John Withers Sports Complex
- August 20 – Nathan Graham with Mark Joseph and the American Soul at White Oaks Park
- August 27 – Space Monkey Mafia with The Reach Outs at Cook Park