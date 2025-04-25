2025 FORWARD Concert Series coming to Rochester

Rochester Public Music has announced an exciting lineup for the 2025 Forward Concert Series, which will brighten summer evenings in various parks across Rochester.

Rochester Public Music announced six free live music events, each at a different park, all summer long featuring local and regional artists.

The concert series kicks off on June 4 with Wild Horses set to perform, and the series will close on August 27 with Space Monkey Mafia.

All concerts run from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Here is a full list of the lineup: