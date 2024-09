Over 40 pickle-ballers gathered in Austin this weekend for the city's 2024 Pickleball Experience.

(ABC 6 News) – Over 40 pickle-ballers gathered in Austin this weekend for the city’s 2024 Pickleball Experience.

The round-robin event had participants partnering with a different player for each game.

Athletes at the event were both males and females of all ages.

Proceeds from the tournament went to a fund to build pickleball courts at the Rotary Centennial Park.