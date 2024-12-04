2024 Holiday Lights Guide: Where to find displays in our area

(ABC 6 News) — Thanksgiving to Christmas is a quick turnaround this year, and for families looking to quickly find holiday sights in our area, the 2024 Holiday Lights Guide is the perfect solution.

Mike Marcotte, television personality and creator of Give Me The Mike, joined us live to explain the behind-the-scenes legwork of his eighth annual guide. This year’s collection features over 150 displays!