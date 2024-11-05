LIVE UPDATES: 2024 Election Results

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) — Election polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday night in Iowa and Minnesota with millions of voters across the U.S. casting their votes for the country’s next group of leaders.

Live updates to the election results can be found by following the links below:

