2 sent to hospital following Kossuth County house explosion on Monday morning

(ABC 6 News) — On September 9th at around 9 AM, the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) received a report of a house explosion on 110th Street, which is southeast of West Bend.

According to a press release from KSCO, the caller advised there was debris all over the acreage and roadway, and it appeared the house had exploded.

The West Bend Fire Department and Ambulance Service, KCSO, and Kossuth County EMS all responded to the call, and upon arrival, it was determined that two of the three residents were home at the time of the incident.

Catherine Fleischhacker, 44, was located within the west side of the residence under the debris. Fire and EMS were able to pull her out, and she was transported to the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona.

Brett Lanning, 21, was also within the residence but was able to crawl out from the debris on his own. He was transported to Humboldt County Hospital to determine any possible injuries.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.