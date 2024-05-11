2 fallen officers honored at Iowa memorial ceremony

(ABC 6 News) – Two fallen Iowa police officers, including Officer Kevin Cram of Algona, are being honored at a statewide ceremony attended by Gov. Kim Reynolds Friday.

Gov. Reynolds, Iowa Dept. of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens, the Des Moines Police Dept., other law enforcement partners as well as their families honored the fallen peace officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice while in the line of duty serving Iowa.

“Today’s ceremony is an intentional act of remembrance,” said Commissioner Bayens. “It is a time designed to give pause. It is a time to put aside that which may divide us and focus on what unites us. It is a time to reflect upon the 198 names inscribed upon these walls. It is a time to honor all those who selflessly gave their lives protecting yours. It is a time to remember the two men whose names have now been added to our memorial and the brave families who carry their memory forward.”

Officer Cram of the Algona Police Dept. was killed after being shot by an armed suspect on Sept. 13, 2023.

Officer Cram was executing an active arrest warrant for harassment for Kyle Ricke in Algona, and when he told Ricke he was going to be placed under arrest, Ricke shot Officer Cram. Cram was found by fellow officers and was taken to the Kossuth Regional Health Center where he died.

The 33-year-old officer served in law enforcement for ten years, and spent two of those serving the Nora Springs Police Dept.

The other officer honored at Friday’s ceremony was Officer Phoukham Tran, who was directing traffic at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Aug. of 2011 when he was struck by a drunk driver. The incident left Officer Tran with critical head and internal injuries.

Officer Tran was in critical condition for the next month at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, according to Iowa DPS. After 30 years of serving with the Des Moines Police Dept., Officer Tran decided to medically retire.

On Nov. 2, 2023, Officer Tran passed away in Des Moines due to injuries sustained from the crash 12 years prior.

National Police Week is held on May 12-18 this year.